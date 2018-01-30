STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are at the scene of a crash involving four vehicles, including an RTD bus, Tuesday morning.
The scene is near Don and Lucile Avenues.
Stockton police say the bus crashed into a garage at the corner of the intersection. Officers say two people were in the other cars were transported with minor injuries.
No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. Officers say the driver is OK.
The area is experiencing heavy fog, but it’s unclear at this point whether that played a factor in the crash.