Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted Following Richmond Scrap Metal FireThe fire started on Monday, leading to poor air quality. Officials urged nearby residents to stay indoors as a result.

Flames Rip Through 2-Story Home In Sacramento CountyThe cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a home in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County is under investigation. According to firefighters, it began in the kitchen area.

Folsom Celebrates Folsom High Football Team's State Championship WinThere are few forces in our world more unifying than sport.Last football season, a group of young men from Folsom banded together to achieve a common goal: perfection. And with that goal achieved. tonight was the city of Folsom's chance to say "thank you."

Call Kurtis Investigates: Still No Fix For Mail Forwarding FraudA Call Kurtis investigation exposed a weakness with the postal service that could forward your mail straight to crooks' hands. It is a crime impacting tens of thousands of people each year and we exposed it can only take seconds for the bad guys fill out the postcard for mail forwarding, drop it in the mailbox, and your mail goes to them. Now we have new information on the number of complaints to United States Postal Service that reach into the thousands.

Restaurant Says Starbucks' Exclusive Sales Clause Is Causing It To Lose BusinessA David vs. Goliath showdown is unfolding in Sacramento County. A local mom and pop shop says it's losing business after a nearby Starbucks banned it from serving certain items to go.