LATEST NEWS: Watch the CBS13 2 p.m. update
Filed Under:free speech, Milo Yiannopolous, UC BERKELEY

BERKELEY (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley spent almost $4 million on security for a month of free speech events last year when the famously liberal campus became a flashpoint for the country’s political divisions.

The university revealed in documents that it spent $3.9 million to bring in outside police forces, rent equipment and pay other security costs for three events scheduled from Aug. 27 to Sept. 27.

The figure was first reported Sunday by The Daily Californian after Chancellor Carol Christ referenced the cost in a speech.

UC Berkeley says the costs were split with the UC president’s office.

The priciest event was a Sept. 24-27 event called “Free Speech Week,” organized by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopolous. The event was ultimately canceled but the university spent nearly $2.9 million on security.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch