AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The NCAA has denied Auburn’s appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.

Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the NCAA’s decision on Monday.

The NCAA had announced on Jan. 11 that Wiley won’t be eligible until next season. The NCAA says Auburn self-reported violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agent-related activity. Wiley is a former five-star recruit who enrolled early last season and played in 23 games as a freshman.

No. 8 Auburn has held out Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy all season in connection with allegations against former associate head coach Chuck Person. Person has been indicted on federal fraud, bribery and conspiracy charges.

The Tigers have climbed to their highest ranking since January 2000.

