ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 1 p.m. update
Topics: Details in Modesto boy's shooting • Oakmont HS Lockdown • Search for puppy's killer
Filed Under:Barry Bonds, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Home run king Barry Bonds will have his No. 25 jersey retired this August by the San Francisco Giants when his former Pittsburgh Pirates are in town.

The Giants announced Tuesday they would hold a ceremony to honor the former slugger and seven-time NL MVP on Aug. 11. He will become only the 12th player from the New York or San Francisco Giants to have his number retired.

Bonds, now 53, broke Hank Aaron’s home run record with No. 756 on Aug. 7, 2007. He finished his 22-year big league career in 2007 with 762 homers.

He says, “I’m both honored and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch