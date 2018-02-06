SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are on the hunt for the suspects connected to two separate pizza shop armed robberies.

The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other Saturday night.

“They are both armed and considered dangerous at this time that’s why we’re seeking the communities help,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Police released pictures on Tuesday of the suspects as seen on surveillance video.

At Mountain Mike’s Pizza off Rush River Drive, it may appear that things are back to business as usual, but those who work there say that’s far from reality.

“Everyone is worried; I got two employees that just quit over it,” said the store manager.

Just three nights ago at around 8:30 p.m., armed suspects robbed the shop at gunpoint.

“I’m honestly so grateful to be alive, I’m so grateful nobody got hurt,” said employee Gema Muñoz.

Munoz was there that night. She has since quit her job and recounts the heart-pounding moments.

“We just turned around, and there’s these two guys with ski masks and guns, and they’re pointing them at us, they tell us to get down on the ground. One guy held the gun on us so we wouldn’t move. I was just frozen. It’s crazy to think about honestly, I still can’t believe it happened,” said Munoz.

Police say 30 minutes later that night the same two suspects robbed a Round Table Pizza off Freeport Boulevard. Only this time they not only robbed the place and ran, but they shot someone. That person survived.

“We don’t want this happening again, and so we’re asking the public to help us identify the suspects,” said Sgt. Chandler.

Since the robbery, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making changes to its internal security measures and routines, in hopes of increasing safety for their employees and customers.

“We are talking with the shopping center to get security in here at night. Their security leaves at a certain time now.

“I get pizza here ever so often, so the thought that there’s armed people coming around here threatening employees, God forbid I had been here when that happened,” said one expecting mother.

A rattled community now hoping to protect their family-friendly pizza shops, and hoping the two men are found.

“I’m hoping that they get caught so they can’t hurt anyone else,” said Munoz.

The suspects are described as two male black adults. One approximately 6’0” to 6’3” tall, heavy set, wearing dark clothing and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a male black adult, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, wearing dark clothing, with short hair.

If you have any information about these robberies, please contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.