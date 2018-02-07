OROVILLE (CBS13) – A Butte County man is under arrest after he allegedly sent text messages threatening a mass shooting at a casino.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by the Yuba City Police Department about the investigation. Detectives say they had learned about a local man who had allegedly sent someone text messages threatening a mass shooting and suicide at a casino.
Detectives say the exact casino threatened is not clear.
Investigators were able to identify the alleged sender as 26-year-old Oroville resident Wade Burnside. Deputies were soon at Burnside’s home along Mitchell Avenue.
Deputies soon found a cellphone during a probation search of the home. Deputies say Burnside eventually admitted to sending the texts.
Burnside was arrested and is now facing charges of terrorist threats, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and drug possession.