ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 9 a.m. update
Topics: Flu Bug Closes School | Bracamontes Trial Closing Arguments | Security Cameras Fighting Crime
Filed Under:Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (CBS13) – California DWR confirms there was a small fire at the Oroville Dam’s Hyatt Powerplant Wednesday morning.

The fire is now out and all personnel accounted for, officials say. Cal Fire was called in to help with the incident.

Wednesday marks exactly one year since the start of the Oroville Dam Spillway crisis and two local congressmen are now calling for clarity on how the federal government can help fund repairs.

DWR officials said repair costs have climbed to $870 million.

The state has requested FEMA to reimburse 75 percent of those funds, but it’s still unclear if it can help with repairs.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch