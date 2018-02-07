OROVILLE (CBS13) – California DWR confirms there was a small fire at the Oroville Dam’s Hyatt Powerplant Wednesday morning.
The fire is now out and all personnel accounted for, officials say. Cal Fire was called in to help with the incident.
Wednesday marks exactly one year since the start of the Oroville Dam Spillway crisis and two local congressmen are now calling for clarity on how the federal government can help fund repairs.
DWR officials said repair costs have climbed to $870 million.
The state has requested FEMA to reimburse 75 percent of those funds, but it’s still unclear if it can help with repairs.