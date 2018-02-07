SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The data of more than 50,000 Sacramento Bee subscribers was exposed after what the company calls a glitch in server maintenance.

The Bee sent an email to subscribers warning the information of approximately 52,000 subscribers who activated their digital accounts was exposed.

The company says a glitch in server maintenance left contact information for those subscribers exposed to the public Internet in January.

That information includes subscriber names, addresses, phone number and email addresses.

The Bee cautions that information didn’t include account passwords, credit card numbers or Social Security numbers.

The company does not know if any of the exposed information was accessed, or how many people may have accessed it.

Scammers could use the information made available to send phishing emails or letters posing as the Sacramento Bee looking for customers to renew their subscriptions.

Here is the text of the email that was sent to customers on Wednesday night.