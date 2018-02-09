SANTA ROSA (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say four men have been arrested after a daylong search in two counties by law enforcement following two home invasion robberies that left a man dead and another wounded.
The Press Democrat reports Friday that a fifth suspect, a woman, remains at large after a tense, block-by-block police search in Vallejo following a vehicle chase there from Santa Rosa.
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum says deputies found evidence of pot cultivation and sales at the second home that was invaded and where a man was shot and guns were stolen.
Witnesses in the first shooting say five masked intruders kicked in the front door at the modest home, jolting awake the entire household — a married couple and their three children.
