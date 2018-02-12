ONE-MINUTE NEWSCAST:  Watch the all-new 11 a.m. update
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Daryle Singletary, who sang songs like “I Let Her Lie” and “Too Much Fun,” has died.

A publicist says Singletary died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday at 46.

The cause of death is pending. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Some of his other songs include “Amen Kind of Love” and “The Note.” He sang with George Jones, Johnny Paycheck, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia and was among a wave of country traditionalists in the late 1990s.

His is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, as well as his parents and siblings.

