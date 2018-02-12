Nearly A Year Later, Missing Husky Returned To Sacramento HomeChamp disappeared in April. Officials say he was likely stolen. Somehow he ended up nearly 300 miles away in Bakersfield.

Tequila Shortage Likely As Agave Needs Time To GrowNot only do younger plants produce less tequila, the early harvesting means the shortage will only worsen as time goes by and the prices could spike.

Sacramento Business Group Wants Cap On Cannabis CompaniesMarijuana cultivators are drawn to the Power Inn Road area of District 6, but the city has been inundated with applications to open up shop in that area.

Tracy Woman's Dying Words Lead Deputies To Her Suspected KillersThe victim had been stabbed several times and beaten, but she still managed to crawl 100 yards back to the road.

Arrests In Shooting Death Of 5-Year-Old Modesto Boy Bring Family Some ReliefMany of the toys belonging to Xavier Smith, 5, remain on the front doorstep just a few feet away from where he was gunned down in late October.