MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto family of nine had to rush out of their home Tuesday morning due to a fire.

The scene was along the 300 block of Johnson Street.

Modesto Fire says their crews, along with firefighters from Ceres and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, responded to the scene a little after 7 a.m. and found a home quickly going up in smoke.

The home that caught fire in Modesto Tuesday morning. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

All residents in the home, eight adults and one child, got out safely.

Crews went to work and quickly got the fire under control before more of the family’s belongings were destroyed. Still, the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Investigators say the fire looks to have started outside the home, then spread inside. Exactly how the fire started is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

