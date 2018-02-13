SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people are in jail after a 6-year-old boy was found dead inside of a South Sacramento apartment.

The boy was deceased when authorities arrived. Police arrested the boy’s brother and his girlfriend for the crime.

“It feels terrible. It’s a kid,” said one woman who lives in the Courtyard Cottages apartment.

Emergency responders were called to the apartment Monday morning. The 6-year-old was found dead inside.

“It’s scary. There is a lot that happens here,” said Lizabeth Purcell. She also lives at the complex.

Police arrested the boy’s 22-year-old brother Miguel Uribe and his girlfriend, Angelica Garcia for the death. The boy’s parents are not involved. It’s not clear who had custody of the child. No other family members were staying at the residence.

“It’s hard to believe that anybody would do that to a 6-year-old,” said Purcell.

Purcell said she’s interacted with Uribe several times.

“[He is] quiet. I mean you would never think …” said Purcell.

She also says she noticed the boy on the apartment balcony. And that he would sometimes throw a ball over the top as if to get attention.

“It’s not something you normally do. But it’s like, I don’t know if he was trying to act out,” said Purcell.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

Angelica Garcia is in jail on $500,000 bond. She is accused of endangering a child. Meanwhile, Miguel Uribe is being held without bond. He is charged with deadly child assault.