The Latest: Florida High School Shooter Still At LargeAuthorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school and the school has been locked down.

Many Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Owners Not Reporting Holdings On Their Taxes, Report SaysAccording to Credit Karma, less than 100 people out of 250,000 who have filed their 2017 taxes through the company have reported buying cryptocurrency.

Vacaville, Davis Police Searching For Suspect Stealing Teachers' Credit CardsPolice in Vacaville are looking for the suspect who is apparently targeting teachers who leave their classrooms unattended.

Dad Who Walked 11 Miles To Work Given Car By Co-WorkersA UPS employee in Arkansas was walking 11 miles to work every day until his co-workers found out and stepped in to help the single father.