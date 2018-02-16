  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the end of the second era for people who enjoy pants with absurdly wide legs.

JNCO, the self-professed “premier denim brand of the counterculture,” announced on Thursday it’s closing its doors.

The brand was best known in the 1990s for its jeans with super wide legs, wide enough to perhaps fit another set of legs inside.

After going dark for most of the 21st century, the brand was revived at the end of 2015 as a way to grab hold of nostalgia for the ’90s skater market reaching their 30s.

The licensing deal appears to have fallen apart, and now the brand is coming off the shelf, again.

Fans who want to relive the 90s can visit the company’s site for its liquidation sale.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook