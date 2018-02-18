  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMPGA Tour Golf
    3:30 PMSports Xtra
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMThe Open Road with Dr. Chris
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:9/11, 911 calls, 911 outage, AT&T, Emergency calls, Landlines, Nevada County 911 Outage, outage, Placer County 911 outage, Sierra County 911 outage

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Public Safety Agencies in several Northern California counties are warning residents that calls to 9-1-1 from AT&T landlines may not go through.  According to the Grass Valley Police department, the outage is affecting some landlines in Nevada, Placer and Sierra Counties.

The Grass Valley Police department is urging landline customers to not “test” dial 911, which could prevent actual emergencies from getting through.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is affecting landline users with phone numbers in the 530 area-code that start with 268 or 269, and that cellular phones are not affected.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook