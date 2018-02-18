GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Public Safety Agencies in several Northern California counties are warning residents that calls to 9-1-1 from AT&T landlines may not go through. According to the Grass Valley Police department, the outage is affecting some landlines in Nevada, Placer and Sierra Counties.
The Grass Valley Police department is urging landline customers to not “test” dial 911, which could prevent actual emergencies from getting through.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is affecting landline users with phone numbers in the 530 area-code that start with 268 or 269, and that cellular phones are not affected.