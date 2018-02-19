LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say dozens of people were evacuated after a fire at a hotel in Lodi early Monday morning.
The scene is at the Star Hotel.
A fire broke out on the second floor of the hotel. Firefighters say the fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the early 1900s era building.
The fire forced 38 people to evacuate the hotel. The Red Cross has now opened a shelter at the Lodi Grape Fest Grounds to house the evacuated people.
Authorities say the damage could take months to repair.