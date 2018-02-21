  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An accident involving a big rig and a pickup truck has traffic in rural south Sacramento snarled Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Bradshaw Road and Vintage Park Drive.

Authorities say the accident happened a little before 6:30 a.m. in the intersection, causing the big rig hauling two trailers full of gravel to overturn. The crash spilled gravel all over the roadway.

Both drivers are OK, but the scene will take a while to clean up.

Crews estimate it will take a little more than an hour to clean up the roadway.

