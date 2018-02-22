  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say at least one person is dead after a crash in Modesto early Wednesday morning.

The scene is on Sylvan Avenue, just east of McHenry Avenue.

A pickup truck appears to have crashed off the roadway and into a tree. Modesto police confirm that there has been a fatality in the incident.

Sylvan Avenue between Bridgeford Lane and McHenry Avenue is closed for the time being due to the investigation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Officers have not detailed what led up to the crash.

 

