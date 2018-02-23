  • CBS13Watch Now
    CBS13 News at 10 p.m.

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:protest, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Students at several Stockton high schools are walking out in protest of gun violence.

Students walked out at Edison High School in Stockton carrying signs and chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Students also walked out at Stagg High School, prompting Stockton police to warn drivers about possible traffic congestion issues.

Students have been protesting by walking out of class around the country all week.

The protests come in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week that left 17 people dead.

Organizers are also planning a demonstration in Washington, D.C. on March 24. The protest is being called the “March for Our Lives.” Several celebrities – including George and Amal Clooney, Stephen Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey – have donated thousands of dollars to the march.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook