STOCKTON (CBS13) – Students at several Stockton high schools are walking out in protest of gun violence.
Students walked out at Edison High School in Stockton carrying signs and chanting “no justice, no peace.”
Students also walked out at Stagg High School, prompting Stockton police to warn drivers about possible traffic congestion issues.
Students have been protesting by walking out of class around the country all week.
The protests come in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week that left 17 people dead.
Organizers are also planning a demonstration in Washington, D.C. on March 24. The protest is being called the “March for Our Lives.” Several celebrities – including George and Amal Clooney, Stephen Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey – have donated thousands of dollars to the march.