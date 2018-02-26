  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) –  Authorities in Stockton are searching for a woman who may have fallen into a canal while helping a stranded driver.

Late Saturday night, a man lost control of his vehicle and got stuck on I-5 near Weber Point. Doris Wilson and her friend Brandon Parrot stopped to help but were hit by another woman driving at a high rate of speed, according to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Parrot was transported to the hospital, but Wilson is still missing. Sheriff’s deputies believe the force of being stuck knocked off the overpass and into the water.

Dive teams looked for her Saturday and Sunday, and are continuing their search on Monday.

