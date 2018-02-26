SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thunderstorms are bringing a lot of active weather to the Sacramento region on Monday.
A funnel cloud was spotted north of Sacramento late Monday morning as thunderstorms pop up across the valley.
A CBS13 viewer spotted a funnel cloud near Sacramento International Airport.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say strong thunderstorms will also be rolling through the southeast Sutter and southwest Yuba counties area early Monday afternoon. The thunderstorms all could produce hail, lightning and funnel clouds.
A little before 2 p.m., a thunderstorm rolled through Sacramento and dropped a lot of hail in some parts.
Residents are being asked to stay indoors and take shelter as thunderstorms move through.
Traffic is delayed on all freeways in the Sacramento area as the hail has covered many roadways, making for slick and dangerous driving conditions.