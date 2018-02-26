  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Funnel Cloud, Sacramento, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thunderstorms are bringing a lot of active weather to the Sacramento region on Monday.

A funnel cloud was spotted north of Sacramento late Monday morning as thunderstorms pop up across the valley.

A CBS13 viewer spotted a funnel cloud near Sacramento International Airport.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say strong thunderstorms will also be rolling through the southeast Sutter and southwest Yuba counties area early Monday afternoon. The thunderstorms all could produce hail, lightning and funnel clouds.

A little before 2 p.m., a thunderstorm rolled through Sacramento and dropped a lot of hail in some parts.

Residents are being asked to stay indoors and take shelter as thunderstorms move through.

Traffic is delayed on all freeways in the Sacramento area as the hail has covered many roadways, making for slick and dangerous driving conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s