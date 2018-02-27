  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested a Stockton teenager who allegedly had plans to commit a school shooting.

Stockton police say officers were called to Venture Academy on Monday morning by school staff. The student, school staff says, was detained by school staff by the time officers arrived.

Investigators allege the student had written down his plans to commit a shooting at the school.

Detectives later searched the student’s home. Nothing illegal was found, police say.

The student, identified as a 14-year-old boy, has since been booked at San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing charges of terrorist threats.

