GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A major storm is expected bring heavy snow to the high county – and the most snow the foothills has seen in years.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the cold storm will arrive in Northern California by Wednesday afternoon and stick around through the end of the week. Expect precipitation to begin in the valley by the late afternoon hours.

Incoming! Winter storm moves in this afternoon with periods of heavy snow through Saturday. Totals will be measured in FEET and mountain travel will become dangerous. #cawx pic.twitter.com/yunx6vk2Pj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 28, 2018

The heaviest snowfall is expected to come Thursday afternoon, according to NWS.

Forecasters say between 3-7 feet of snow could fall over the high Sierra between late Wednesday and Saturday. Whiteout conditions are also possible at times.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 4 PM today for everyone in the white. pic.twitter.com/aDASEUydtH — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) February 28, 2018

Further, up to 2 feet of snow could fall in some areas of the foothills. Forecasters say this could be the snowiest storm for the foothills since 2011. Snow levels are expected to start around the 3000-4000′ level, then lower to the 1500-2500′ level by Friday.

Cal Trans Crews at Kingvale are ready for this Big Snow Storm expected over the next few days @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/22qIXBfcWJ — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) February 28, 2018

Expect significant travel delays, road closures and possible school closures in the foothills and Sierra due to the storm.

Thunderstorms will also be possible in the valley come Thursday and Friday evenings. Wind gusts are also expected to be a concern for the valley and Sierra.