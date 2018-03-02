  • CBS13On Air

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — Ten people were arrested during a raid of a strip club in Jamestown.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies raided Rosalinda’s Gentleman’s Club following years of complaints. Investigators say they have responded to nearly 200 calls involving the strip club in the past five years, including more than 50 in 2017 alone.

The owner of the business, 78-year-old Rosalinda Aponte Sanmartin, was not at the business and is currently being sought on felony charges of maintaining or operating a drug house. Her daughter, 47-year-old Marlinda Beth Russo, was arrested on similar charges when she showed up while the warrant was being executed.

Four people were arrested for fresh misdemeanor drug charges, with two also facing felony drug charges. The rest were arrested on previous warrants.

Investigators also say health and building code violations were found at the business.

