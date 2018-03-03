  • CBS13On Air

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche has prompted the closure of a second major California ski resort in as many days.

The Mono County Sheriff’s department says three people were partially buried but unhurt by an avalanche Saturday at Southern California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

Resort officials said the avalanche occurred at about 10:15 a.m. while resort workers were in an area closed to the public attempting so-called avalanche mitigation, which includes purposely creating smaller slides.

The avalanche poured down the mountain and into an open run crowded with skiers and boarders. The resort then closed for the day.

A Northern California avalanche on Friday injured two people and closed Squaw Valley ski resort.

WATCH: Skier Recounts Rescue Of Snowboarder In Squaw Valley Avalanche

Heavy storms have drenched coastal areas and dumped more than 6 feet of snow in some higher elevations.

 

