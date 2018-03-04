File (Credit: Thinkstock)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say a 60-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street around 6:37 PM on Saturday. Gang officers patrolling the area of Los Robles Boulevard and Marysville Boulevard came across the collision and found the 60-year-old laying in the middle of the road and unresponsive. Authorities determined that she had been crossing the street outside the crosswalk.

Sacramento Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and after arriving pronounced the woman dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers were able to determine that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.