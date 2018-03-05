DAVIS (CBS13) – A road between Davis and Sacramento is back open after a train struck a car left on the tracks early Monday morning.

The train was traveling east from Davis toward Sacramento when it struck the car around 3:30 a.m.

The car was not occupied at the time of the crash, authorities say. It’s unknown at this point why the car was on the tracks.

Chiles Road, which runs along the tracks, was closed for a time while authorities investigated the scene. The road was reopened around 6:30 a.m.