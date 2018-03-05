BREAKING:Man missing after falling out of boat on Lake Natoma
Filed Under:Davis, Yolo County

DAVIS (CBS13) – A road between Davis and Sacramento is back open after a train struck a car left on the tracks early Monday morning.

The train was traveling east from Davis toward Sacramento when it struck the car around 3:30 a.m.

The car was not occupied at the time of the crash, authorities say. It’s unknown at this point why the car was on the tracks.

Chiles Road, which runs along the tracks, was closed for a time while authorities investigated the scene. The road was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s