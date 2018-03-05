STOCKTON (CBS13) – A huge vehicle sideshow over the weekend in Stockton was shut down, resulting in nearly two dozen arrests.

On Saturday, the San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Taskforce learned of an illegal sideshow titled “Donut King”. Police say participants met in a parking lot in the 17200 block S. Manthey Road in Lathrop and drove to Stockton where they allegedly took over of three intersections, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

The group then moved to the area of Louis Park where police moved in, arrested some people and cited others. In total, police processed 100 vehicles, handed out 47 citations, and made 34 traffic stops. Officers found a shotgun in one of the vehicles.

Police say one of their vehicles was also vandalized during the incident.

“We will not tolerate sideshow activity in our community. This type of illegal behavior is extremely dangerous because participants have no regard for the safety of others and some are armed with firearms. The Countywide Taskforce will continue to investigate and take enforcement action at these events,” stated Stockton Police Department’s Public Information Officer Joe Silva.

Here’s the list of people who were arrested:

Mikaelia Jimenez, 22, from Tracy, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy. She was also identified as the Donut King illegal sideshow coordinator. Jeremias Sandoval, 22, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Emilio Montoya, 22, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest, driving without a license, no insurance, and no valid registration. A 16-year-old male, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Enrique Bazan, 21, from Stockton for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Brian Odom, 32, from San Leandro, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Andrew Galindo, 22, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Daniel Romero, 19, from Redwood, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Fernando Quevedo, 19, from Sacramento, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Guadalupe Juarez, 18, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Julio Rios, 25, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Kyle Outland, 20, from Redwood, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Mario Lopez, 20, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Jesus Valdovinos, 22, from Lodi, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Salvador Ceja, 21, from Galt, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Ruben Roman-Alonso, 26, from Lodi, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Aliciea Pok, 18, from Stockton, for aiding and abetting in a speed contest. Danny Goddard, from Stockton, 20, for evading police. Christopher Maldonado, 21, from Stockton, for resisting arrest. Joe Garcia, 24, from Stockton, for reckless driving and driving without a license. Enrique Sandoval, 20, from Stockton, for reckless driving. Jose Melecio, 24, from Stockton, for exhibition of speed.



At one of the intersections, someone was hit by a car and was taken by his friends to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.