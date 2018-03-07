SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Part of the UC Davis Medical Center campus was evacuated due to a report of natural gas odor Wednesday morning.

Fire and HazMat crews are onscene at UC Davis hospital. Reports of odor of natural gas inside building. Evacuations in place, one person complaining of headache. Crews checking each floor to find source of odor. pic.twitter.com/Fw0VrKoC6z — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 7, 2018

Sacramento Fire says the reports of odor came from inside a building.

Evacuations were in place and at least one person complained of headache, according to Sacramento Fire; they declined to be taken to the ER.

Emergency crews checked floors to try and find the source of the odor, but hospital officials say no gas leak was found.

Evacuations were lifted a little after 11 a.m.