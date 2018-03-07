  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento, UC davis medical center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Part of the UC Davis Medical Center campus was evacuated due to a report of natural gas odor Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says the reports of odor came from inside a building.

Evacuations were in place and at least one person complained of headache, according to Sacramento Fire; they declined to be taken to the ER.

Emergency crews checked floors to try and find the source of the odor, but hospital officials say no gas leak was found.

Evacuations were lifted a little after 11 a.m.

 

 

