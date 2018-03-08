STOCKTON (CBS13) – Firefighters are investigating a fire that severely damaged a Stockton church early Thursday morning.

The scene is at New Beginnings Deliverance Center Apostolic Faith along Waterloo Road.

Stockton Fire says the fire went to 5-alarms. It appears the fire started outside the church, then made its way up into the attic.

A 5 alarm Church Fire remains under investigation along Waterloo Road. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ibY2SoyCUo — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) March 8, 2018

Firefighters were able to save the sanctuary area of the church, but drywall and other debris are drooping from the ceiling.

The fire did spread in part to the auto shop next door, but firefighters were able to negate the damage.

No one was injured in the fire and no one is believed to have been inside the church at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.