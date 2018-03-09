SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s bullet train project will likely require more time and money to complete than last estimated, but its new chief executive is promising more transparency with the public about its challenges.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority on Friday will release its latest business plan, a biennial snapshot of building timelines, cost estimates and other details about the plan to build a high-speed train from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The last plan put the estimated cost at $64 billion, with a train running between the two major cities by 2029. But the project has been beset by delays and cost overruns — including a recent $3 billion hike for a line of track in the Central Valley.

Rail CEO Brian Kelly says the project’s path is “bumpy” but ultimately doable.