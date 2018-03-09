YOUNTVILLE (CBS13) – The latest on an active shooter incident in Yountville:

2:11 p.m.

At the 2 p.m. press conference, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that there are three hostages being held by the suspect in a room at the facility.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office says there was an exchange of gunfire at the start of the incident.

Mom relieved as she sees her children safely evacuated from California Vets Home campus Yountville where active shooter holds hostages nearby. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/B7zB346HMa — Marc Thompson (@marcthompson) March 9, 2018

Hostage negotiators are now on scene. Authorities say they know who the suspect is, but will not release more information at this point.

A hotline has been set up for family trying to reach loved ones at the Veterans Home: (707) 948-3331.

1:30 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says they’re working to establish a hotline to connect families with their loved ones who are believed to be inside the Yountville Veterans Home.

The facility remains on lockdown.

Authorities are planning a 2 p.m. press conference to release more details about the incident.

12:20 p.m.

A California Highway Patrol SWAT team is on the way to the scene of the hostage situation in Yountville.

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) March 9, 2018

Agents with San Francisco’s ATF division are also responding.

11:43 a.m.

CBS San Francisco is reporting that a gunman has taken hostages at the Yountville Veterans Home.

“We have an active shooter on the grounds, with at least three hostages,” Napa California Highway Patrol Officer Marc Renspurger told the station.

CalVet previously confirmed that law enforcement responded to the facility late Friday morning to investigate reports of gunfire.

Dozens of emergency vehicles have been seen racing to the scene.

11:01 a.m.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the Veterans Home in Yountville.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office says there is police activity going on in the area. They wouldn’t go into specifics about what kind of incident is going on.

An official with the California Department of Veterans Affairs says law enforcement is at the Veterans Home to investigate reports of gunfire.

“The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement and law enforcement will provide further official information when confirmed,” said Dr. Vito Imbasciani, the CalVet Secretary, in a statement.

Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. — CalVet (@MyCalVet) March 9, 2018

According to the Napa Valley Register, police were called to the Veterans Home to investigate a report of a man with a gun. A shot was reportedly fired.

A large police presence is in the area.

The Yountville Veterans Home is said the largest veterans’ home in the country, according to its website. About 1,000 veterans from conflicts spanning from World War II to Operation Enduring Freedom are said to call the facility home.