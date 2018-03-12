WOODLAND (CBS13) – Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto is ending his reelection bid.

The long-tenured top cop of Yolo County announced on Monday that he would not be seeking reelection. He had announced last year he would be seeking his sixth term in office.

“It has become clear to me that a contentious campaign between two candidates within our organization would be divisive and ultimately harmful to the department and our mission moving forward,” said in his statement.

Prieto has served as Yolo County sheriff since 1999.

His service has not come without controversy. Back in 2012, a female deputy accused Prieto of sexual harassment. The case was later dismissed.

Prieto says he made the decision to end his candidacy in order to spend more time with his family.

“At the end of this term, I am looking forward to shifting my focus to the next chapter of my life with my wife and partner of thirty years, Ramona Prieto, and family,” Prieto said in the statement.

Under Sheriff Tom Lopez and John L. Jackson are the two candidates left vying for the sheriff job.