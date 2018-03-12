Email: shodges@kovr.com

Twitter: @SaraTalksSports

Sara Hodges grew up with three brothers, so naturally, sports was the common denominator in her household.

Growing up in Southern California, her fondest memories were taking road trips up the coast to the Coliseum and sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic to watch the Lake Show.

Having played college basketball at LA City College, Sara loves to talk hoops. Before joining KOVR, Sara spent five years in the South covering all that is SEC sports, including College Football’s most unforgettable play in the ‘Kick Six’.

Sara is thrilled to be back in her home state and looks forward to learning all about the local sports here in Northern California.