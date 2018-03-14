NCAA TOURNAMENT:Sign up for our bracket challenge game!
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A U.S. woman who lives in Mexico has been arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on charges of importing heroin.

A Wednesday statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for Virginia’s eastern district identifies the suspect as Nelly Davila. It says the 39-year-old woman arrived at Dulles airport from Mexico City allegedly carrying over seven kilograms of heroin in a suitcase. The flight was on Saturday.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a minimum of five years.

At a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Alexandria, a judge ordered that Davila remain jailed pending trial. A public defender appointed to represent her, Kenneth Troccoli, declined comment Wednesday.

Court records list her U.S. hometown as Baldwin Park, California.

