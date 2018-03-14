SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local teenager has a big proposal for a Sacramento Kings player.

Fabiola Figueroa, 16, shot a video asking De’Aaron Fox to be her prom date and posted it on Twitter.

“I finally got the ball, so I’m shooting my shot and asking you to prom,” Figueroa said in the video.

The El Camino High School junior shot the video back in January in the school gymnasium. Since posting it on March 7, it’s been viewed more than 23,000 times.

“I had this crazy idea,” she told CBS13. “What if I invite him to prom?!”

Fox joined the Kings for his rookie season last summer.

Figueroa came close to meeting the point guard back in December when her school’s basketball team played a game at the Golden 1 Center. But their paths never crossed.

“He stands out to me,” Figueroa said. “And not only to me but in the Kings.”

Her love for the team goes back as long as she can remember. But she’s never actually been to a Kings game!

“I was like ‘You’re lying!’” said Alondra Figueroa, Fabiola’s older sister. “I was like ‘You’re not gonna do that!’”

The 17-year-old told CBS13 she’s proud that her sometimes shy little sister followed through.

“I wanna meet him too so if he says ‘Yes,’ I’ll be there!” Alondra said.

Figueroa says she’s been delighted to read so many supportive comments from Kings fans.

“De’Aaron, she took the time, do it, this takes more time than just asking for 1,000 retweets,” one comment read.

But she’s still waiting for that one special reply.

“I hope that he says ‘yes,’” Figueroa said. “Just thinking about it just makes me so happy. It’d honestly be the best thing ever!”

A Kings spokesperson says the team has been busy with back-to-back games and he’s not sure if Fox has seen the video just yet.