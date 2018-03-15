By Marc Woodfork

If the DEA, Mexican drug lords, and International mercenaries mixed with dark comedy is your thing, then the film “Gringo” is something you’ll love.

“Gringo” stars David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, and Joel Edgerton. David Oyelowo’s character Harold works hard and tries to do the right things, but finds himself caught up in a drug scam with his employer and his wife is having an affair with his boss/ best friend.

On a business trip to Mexico, Harold unknowingly gets wrapped up in a bad drug deal and things go from bad to worse. “Gringo” works because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. There are multiple storylines taking place and the filmmakers do a good job of not making a mess of them.

The pace of the film doesn’t slow down or drag. You do get sucked into the dark comedy and find yourself laughing at scenes that wouldn’t be funny in normal circumstances. The cast takes their roles and just has fun with them. Charlize Therons’ character is such a departure from anything she has done before.

There are moments when the story becomes erratic and loses its way, but it gets itself back on track rather quickly and the chaos ramps up. “Gringo” is certainly not for the kids or the faint of heart. It probably won’t be a box office hit either. But it will find its audience and they will thoroughly enjoy it.