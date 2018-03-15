MODESTO (CBS13) — Two feuding families with gang affiliations were targeted in a sweep by Modesto Police that lead to 11 arrests and the discovery of nearly a dozen guns, drugs and a stripped stolen car.
Police were investigating a dozen reports of shots fired since the first of the year. In most of the incidents, the bullets only struck a house and nobody was injured. The exception was a man who was shot multiple times on Feb. 9 that suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators linked the shootings to a feud between two families with gang affiliations. What followed was a sweep on Wednesday where warrants were served and parole searches were carried out at 14 homes.
In all, 11 people were arrested and one was cited.
- Eduardo Gallardo, 27, arrested for felon in possession of ammunition and a probation violation.
- Mary Ellen Klee, 38, methamphetamine possession and an outstanding warrant out of Turlock.
- Tyliek Loring, 21, outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and a hit-and-run.
- Andrew Rodriguez, 21, arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and a parole violation.
- Otis Rodriguez, 36, arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a probation violation.
- Andrew Hernandez, 24, arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
- Jesse Castaneda, 53, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
- Martin Perez, 28, arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of an assault rifle.
- Floyd Long, 41, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm.
- Brooke Templeton, 21, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm.
- Grant Mathis, 35, arrested for driving on a suspended license, multiple warrants.
- Domingo Perez, 30, cited possession of a controlled substance
Additionally a stripped, stolen vehicle was found at a home. The complaint has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.