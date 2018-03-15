MODESTO (CBS13) — Two feuding families with gang affiliations were targeted in a sweep by Modesto Police that lead to 11 arrests and the discovery of nearly a dozen guns, drugs and a stripped stolen car.

Police were investigating a dozen reports of shots fired since the first of the year. In most of the incidents, the bullets only struck a house and nobody was injured. The exception was a man who was shot multiple times on Feb. 9 that suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators linked the shootings to a feud between two families with gang affiliations. What followed was a sweep on Wednesday where warrants were served and parole searches were carried out at 14 homes.

In all, 11 people were arrested and one was cited.

Eduardo Gallardo, 27, arrested for felon in possession of ammunition and a probation violation.

Mary Ellen Klee, 38, methamphetamine possession and an outstanding warrant out of Turlock.

Tyliek Loring, 21, outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and a hit-and-run.

Andrew Rodriguez, 21, arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and a parole violation.

Otis Rodriguez, 36, arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a probation violation.

Andrew Hernandez, 24, arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jesse Castaneda, 53, arrested for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Martin Perez, 28, arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of an assault rifle.

Floyd Long, 41, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm.

Brooke Templeton, 21, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm.

Grant Mathis, 35, arrested for driving on a suspended license, multiple warrants.

Domingo Perez, 30, cited possession of a controlled substance

Additionally a stripped, stolen vehicle was found at a home. The complaint has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.