Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Marin County

POINT REYES STATION (AP) – Authorities say a Northern California sheriff’s deputy was killed after losing control of his patrol car on a winding, two-lane road along the coast.

The California Highway Patrol said Thursday that the Marin County sheriff’s deputy’s car skidded off the road and slammed into a tree shortly after midnight Thursday near Point Reyes Station. The town is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

CHP officer Andrew Barclay said it appeared the deputy was responding to a 911 call.

The CHP did not immediately release the deputy’s name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

