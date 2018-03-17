SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders are set to tackle a problem with urgent circumstances for some—are there enough public restrooms in Downtown?

From people with kids to those with no home, many people complain there are few places to go. Homeless advocates have demanded more public restrooms for years, calling it a humanitarian crisis.

Many bathrooms in the capital city are closed after business hours. A pilot project offering more restrooms and an attendant to keep them clean was canceled due to its cost.

Homeless advocates say the lack of restrooms also creates a potential public health crisis like the hepatitis outbreak in San Diego. A lack of sanitation let the disease spread.

A city survey shows there are 85 public restroom locations in Sacramento, and only 28 of them are open around the clock. Three more are set to open by the end of the year.

The city now wants to put up new signage to direct people to the closest public bathrooms. It’s also considering installing self-cleaning bathrooms, hiring attendants to staff public bathrooms and even paying business owners to open their bathrooms to everyone.