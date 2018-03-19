ARCADIA, Calif. (CBS13) – A California man discovered a bear cub had been sleeping in the crawl space of a home. But what he didn’t realize was that its mom was close by.

It was an encounter a little too close for comfort when a baby bear sleeping in the crawl space of this home in Arcadia, California decided to come out and say hello.

“There he is, let’s go!” said homeowner George Hooper.

The Hoopers knew there was a small bear under their neighbors’ home. George Hooper took videos earlier in the day of the bear eating acorns and roaming around their backyard.

“It’s exciting, it’s thrilling and I’m watching him and thinking this is just amazing to have something so wild and so close,” said Hooper.

But what they didn’t know, and we would soon find out, was a big momma bear living in the crawl space as well.

“We were watching the little one and then we came back inside and we saw the big one, — the momma bear with the tag on the ear — and she came out to keep an eye on things,” said Hooper. “So now it’s a whole new ball game, isn’t it?”

The bigger bear is tagged, a regular in the area that the Hooper family says they think they’ve seen before. At first, we watched from outside but quickly decided it was best for everyone, if we moved inside, to watch from a window.

“The little one rushed back inside when he saw me but I don’t want to upset that momma at all,” he said.

Hooper called the police, who sent the Humane Society to come assess the situation. Since it’s the bears’ natural habitat, the Humane Society has decided to leave the bears, for now.