WASHINGTON, Utah (AP) – Fire officials in the southern Utah city of Washington say a teenage girl has been taken to the hospital after a strong wind gust picked up a storage shed and carried it 50 feet before it fell on a girl and another person.

Washington City Fire Department spokesman Julio Reyes told the St. George News that the girl was pinned underneath the shed but was able to get free before emergency crews arrived Sunday.

Reyes says the girl was taken to the hospital with injuries to her left side, including her clavicle, arm and knee. Another person who was struck by the shed was treated at the scene.

The sheds were on display in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

A message seeking updates Monday from the Washington City Fire Department was not returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.