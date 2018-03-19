SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is set to approve engineering services for a water vault in a popular city park to help prevent nearby flooding.

The plan has some wanting to flush the whole project.

McKinley Park is a popular place that attracts visitors from many nearby neighborhoods. It’s also the future site of a large tank that will store hundreds of gallons of sewage and rainwater in an effort to stop area flooding.

The vault will be built underneath the baseball field at McKinley Park. The large concrete tank will hold more than 7 million gallons of sewage wastewater and storm runoff.

In the past, homeowners have seen devastating flooding nearby. The city says the vault is needed to improve the area’s aging single-pipe network.

But some neighbors call it a short-term solution and worry about the smell from all that sewage permeating the peaceful park and neighborhood. They believe the city wasn’t interested in hearing their concerns or open to putting the vault in other areas.

Beyond the possible smell, they’re also concerned construction will be a huge hassle and inconvenience, with construction stretching around 18 months.

Construction is set to begin next march.