SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in South Sacramento that left one suspect dead.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 7500 block of 29th Street. An officer shot a male suspect who has died from his injuries, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

*Update: SPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7500 block of 29th Street. No officers injured during this incident. The male suspect is deceased. Detectives on scene and have taken over the investigation. There are no suspects outstanding. https://t.co/sCmZGR1Tdg — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 19, 2018

No officers were injured during the incident, and no other suspects are outstanding.

Police detectives have taken over the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.