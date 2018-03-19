5 Ways To Take Your St. Patrick's Day Celebration To The Next Level Make your St. Patrick's Day a holiday to remember with these fun and exciting activities that go beyond your typical parade and local pub celebration.

Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In SacramentoDon your shamrock hats, you "Kiss Me I'm Irish" baby tees because it's time to celebrate St. Patrick's chasing of all the reptiles out of Ireland. Or something like that. One third of all American's have Irish ancestry, and that's just the one's we know of. So, get with your Irish brethren, and any one else who care to join in. It's St. Patrick's day in Sacramento!