STOCKTON (CBS13) — Family, friends, and even strangers are remembering a young mother who died over the weekend as she was riding her bicycle.

The Stockton mom is the fifth person in the community to die in a traffic collision within the last month.

When it comes to sharing the road, Stockton Police say everyone, whether you’re walking, riding a bike or driving a car, should be aware of everything around them.

“What we’ve seen over the last month, some of these fatalities could have been prevented, if bicyclists and pedestrians just would have obeyed those simple rules,” said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

The Stockton Police Department has set up a primary collision factor enforcement operation Monday that centers on drivers who speed, violate stop signs and red lights, and those who are distracted while driving.

“A lot of accidents are caused by people who are texting and driving, or on their cell phone. So that’s why we are going to be paying particular attention to those drivers today,” said Silva.

The special enforcement comes just as police investigate the fifth deadly traffic collision in a month. Investigators say Serena Standley, 23, was hit by a car as she was riding her bike.

“It’s very sad, just to have her life be taken away in an instant,” said neighbor, James Lee.

Loved ones say Standley was a fun, loving family-orientated person who enjoys being with her 5-year-old son, Treveonn.

“She was a very people person. She didn’t care who you are, what age you were, the color of your skin, male or female, she would sit and have a whole conversation with you,” said fame member LaNee White.

Standley was born with cerebral palsy, but loved ones say that didn’t stop her from living life to the fullest. Their message to motorists: slow down.

“Drive the speed limit that is why they are there for and pay attention to the road,” said White.

The driver involved in the deadly crash stayed on the scene and police say is cooperating with officers.