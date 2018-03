SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 14-year-old girl is missing out of Sacramento and she’s considered to be at-risk.

Alexandria Bui was last seen Sunday afternoon near Eagle Rock Court, east of the 65th Street Expressway — and north of the Florin area.

She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was wearing a with a black and white backpack.

If you see Alexandria, you’re asked to call the police.