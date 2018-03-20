SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Last week they protested gun violence.

This week, Rocklin High School students are using social media to organize a pro-life walkout using the hashtag #life.

“To honor all the lives of aborted babies pretty much. All the millions of aborted babies every year,” said organizer Brandon Gillespie.

He says his history teacher inspired the idea.

As thousands of students across the country walked out of class demanding strict gun laws, in honor of the Parkland shooting victims, Benzel was placed on paid administrative leave when she asked students to consider whether there’s a double standard in the national school walkout.

“I would like a conversation about when is too much? And are we going allow this on the other side?” said Julianne Benzel

The principal at Rocklin High declined to meet with us for an on-camera interview, but a district spokeswoman tells us, he does plan to sit down with the student about the possible abortion walkout, and that’s not going over well with some of his peers.

“Abortions aren’t really anything that has to do with school or students here,” said Naeirika Neev.

Neev is the editor of the school newspaper. In her posts, she’s using the hashtag “enough is enough” to promote peace, and take a stance against anything anti-abortion on campus.

“They have their First Amendment, they can go protest about that anytime anywhere,” she said.

But Brandon says protesting on school grounds is just the point.

“I would like to see if there really is a double standard and what will come of that,” he said.

He doesn’t have a date for the protest, but he does with the principal. Their meeting is set for this Friday.